The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community in helping to improve community livability and government services.

Starting next week, the city will be launching an open participation citizen survey and are encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback.

Since 2012, the city has been offering a national citizens survey that does a random sampling of 1,400 residents.

But they would they like to get a better idea from the community on how the city is performing.

“The survey asks about whether or not individuals would be willing to pay more for certain services, value in seeing some services staying, other services they don’t see value in.,” said Assistant to the City Manager, Mandi Thompson. “We are just trying to gage citizens about their opinions about what we are doing here in the City of Twin Falls.”

The open participation citizen survey will run from September 7th to the 21st

