College not a necessity to take advantage of 529 savings plans

Congress likely to expand how you can use the funds from specialized savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A 529 plan is a tax-advantaged investment plan that allows you to save money for future education costs. If the account beneficiary does not go to college, there are still options for using the funds without tax penalties.

Robert Farrington, the founder of The College Investor, said a 529 plan has uses in addition to college.

“You could use a 529 plan to pay for K-12 private education. You can use it for trade school, vocational schools,” Farrington explained. “You can actually even use a little bit of it for student loan repayment in the future.”

Farrington said Congress keeps expanding how you can use the money, and he predicts there will be even more options in the future.

Farrington advised parents to set up a plan even if their child might not go to college. You could always change the beneficiary to another child or even a future grandchild.

Investor.gov has an introduction to 529 plans and other free resources on their site.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Victim of car accident in Twin Falls
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
On Tuesday, schools within the Buhl School District were briefly placed on lockout. (KMVT/KSVT)
Two out of three local school districts approve plant facilities levy
An officer's body camera footage from Jan. 6 shows a rioter at the U.S. Capitol attacking him...
Ex-NYPD officer gets 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack
City of Twin Falls is looking for artist for public art
City of Twin Falls announces candidates for Economic Development Director