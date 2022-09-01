A free show at the Twin Falls County Fair is giving rescue dogs a new life

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From now until Monday out at the Twin Falls County Fair, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be performing three shows a day.

These dogs are quite remarkable and can do it all.

From big air stunts, frisbee freestyle routines to walking the tightrope and an assortment of other extreme stunts, these dogs are the real deal.

But the most impressive thing about this show is that all the dogs are rescues.

“That’s what we promote. If you want a dog, go to a rescue. I don’t remember but the 1,000′s of dogs that are put down every year. there is no place for them,” said Leroy Golden, Trainer. “Rescues are full, at some point they have euthanize them. For me that’s a sad situation, the dogs didn’t do anything wrong.”

Golden says it takes about six months to train a rescue and get them ready to perform stunts in front of a live audience.

You can check out this free show, located at the free stage, with shows on Thursday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show will also be running Friday – Monday, show times are 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.