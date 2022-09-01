Gas prices continue to drop ahead of Labor Day weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in a while, there’s some good news for holiday travelers at the gas pump.

Gas prices are continuing to fall in spite of what’s expected to be a big Labor Day travel weekend, according to AAA. Idaho’s average price of a gallon of gas has fallen down to $4.50/gallon, which is still higher than the national average of $3.85.

Experts say a drop in crude oil prices is the main reason gas continues to drop despite a jump in demand for the holiday weekend.

“Crude oil has been starting to fall. Falling to 90 dollars a barrel is kind of a misnomer, we kind of hate that,” said Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho. “We’d rather be at 50 or 60 a barrel but going down is the right direction.”

While prices at the pump are falling, Conde says other travel expenses, such as airfare and hotels, are still around 30% higher compared to a year ago.

