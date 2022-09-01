Shuttle service at the Twin Falls County Fair improves access for fairgoers

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You may see these shuttles driving around the Twin Falls County Fair over the next few days, and they have been improving people’s access to the fair for more than 15 years.

“We have this cart, and we have two 6-passenger carts that we now provide, that we can give people a ride in, and if they are having trouble getting around, and we are here to give them a lift, it’s a no charge thing,” said Jack Jardine with the Fair Foundation.

All you have to do is give them a call at 208-751-6966 and they will come take you where you need to go. He says he doesn’t want anyone to feel like they can’t come to the fair.

“Because I’ve had friends and people that say I can’t go to the fair Jack, I just can’t walk, well that’s fine, we’ll go that handicap parking, we’ll pick you up, we’ll bring you to the catholic food booth if that is where you are going to eat, and when you are done, we’ll bring you back to your car,” said Jardine.

He says services like the free shuttle service is what makes the Twin Falls County Fair so magical.

“The fair foundation feels that this is the Magic Valley, and this is one of the things that make it magic, doing things to help other people and we see things and see people here that couldn’t go otherwise, and it’s heartbreaking and yet it’s so rewarding,” said Jardine.

He says he looks forward to making sure you can attend the fair this year.

Every year we have something happen and the thing that happens the most often is the people who could really use the lift the most often won’t let us know, and so we watch and if we see something we’ll stop and ask them,” said Jardine.

The shuttles run every day of the fair from opening to close.

