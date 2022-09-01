Teens cause $100,000 in damages to middle school, authorities say

PALATKA, Fla. (Gray News) - Three teens are accused of burglarizing and causing extensive damage to a Florida middle school.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the teens burglarized the Jenkins Middle School campus on Aug. 28 and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.

The Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in the area of the middle school campus at about 4 p.m. Crews reportedly saw three teenagers running from the campus when they arrived.

Deputies and Palatka police officers said they found extensive damage to most of the buildings and the city-owned gym on campus.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous windows were broken, toilets were damaged, sinks overflowed, security cameras were destroyed and 17 fire extinguishers were discharged.

Authorities said security cameras caught some of the destruction on video before they were damaged, and a deputy was able to identify one of the teens involved from Palatka Junior-Senior High School.

First responders said the campus was equipped with an alarm system, but the incident did not trigger the alarms.

The sheriff’s office said the teens involved were 14 years old. They are facing charges that include first-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony criminal mischief.

Officials said the city of Palatka owns the gym portion of the campus and is investigating the damages to that building as a separate case.

