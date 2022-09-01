Twin Falls County Fair kicks off; Magic Valley Model Railroaders showcase new display

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders have been working on updating their displays since March, and each display tells a different story.
Live at the Twin Falls County Fair: Model Railroaders
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Another attraction at the Twin Falls County Fair is the Magic Valley Model Railroaders building.

There are passenger locomotives, freight trains, and even the Perrine Bridge and the canyon with the Snake River under it displayed in the building.

Marvin Barnes with the club says he hopes people of all ages can find something to enjoy with the locomotives and hopes they stop by.

“And all the great things we’ve got going on, including a new layout for N scale that climbs 7 and a half foot tall, goes across the bridge and across the the other side, so it’ll be a great time to come out and enjoy the magic of the twin falls county fair,” said Marvin Barnes with the Magic Valley Model Railroaders.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders building is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day of the fair.

