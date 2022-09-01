Valley House’s new Beyond Shelter allows more room for classes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The goal of the Valley House is to help people become self sufficient and to one day be able to be self reliant again, and with the new beyond shelter, they are able to now offer more classes and more services for their residents.

“We already have 5 or 6 classes that are up and running with the new building, we have several more that are in the works and starting up in the next few weeks, anywhere from cooking classes, counseling, budgeting, to this nutrition class,” said John Spiers, the executive director of the Valley House.

For this particular class, they invited the University of Idaho Extension to come teach them about a balanced plate, and how to use the vegetables they have grown to cook a healthy meal.

“With the garden and everything it’s part of it and we also incorporate the garden so that they can have all those beautiful produces tonight and then they can utilize what they have and put it on their plate,” said Siew Guan Lee, with the University of Idaho Extension.

She says she sees the value in these classes and is happy to help them on their journey to self sufficiency.

“It’s so important for them with all the knowledge and the skills that we hope to provide to them, so they increase their self-advocacy, you know those skills, regardless of your age, they are important to learn,” said Lee.

Spiers says he is thankful for the support of the community to make these classes happen.

“There is a lot of people and a lot of organizations in this valley that help out in different ways, and I’m blessed by, to see what these people and organizations are doing to help out,” said Spiers.

