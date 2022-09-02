An inside look at the Murtaugh-Hansen rivalry and the Traveling Wagon Wheel trophy

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:44 PM MDT
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh and Hansen have been rivals for a long time. In 1970, the two schools started playing for a Traveling Wagon Wheel trophy.

Since then, the trophy goes to whoever school wins the annual football matchup. Murtaugh has won five years in a row, but Hansen looks to take back the prize at home this Friday at 7 p.m.

