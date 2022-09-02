Annual Chick’s and Chaps raises money for breast cancer patients

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Chick’s and Chaps event took place at the fair Friday afternoon.

Chick’s and Chaps is an annual event that raises money for women who are fighting breast cancer.

All of the money raised from the event stays in the Magic Valley to assist those who are fighting breast cancer, with hotel rooms, gas cards and more.

The event took place behind the Shouse Arena, with a luncheon and raffle and then all of the attendees are able to get a behind the scenes look at the world of rodeo.

“We are going to do rodeo clinics, it’s kind of rodeo behind the scenes, so you get to go behind the chutes, listen to the stock contractor, you get to learn how to rope, ride the mighty buckeye, you get to pretend tie a goat, so just kind of behind the scenes,” said Gretchen Clelland, the organizer.

This is the 6th year of the event and all together they have raised more than $25,000 for breast cancer patients right here in Southern Idaho.

