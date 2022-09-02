Buhl football dominates Mountain Home; prep sports scores
The Indians move to 1-1 on the season
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:58 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians crushed 4A Mountain Home Thursday night on the gridiron.
Buhl 35, Mountain Home 8
The Indians (1-1) play Declo next week.
GIRLS SOCCER
Burley 7, Minico 2
Twin Falls 6, Jerome 0
BOYS SOCCER
Burley 7, Minico 0
VOLLEYBALL
Declo 3, Oakley 1 (25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15)
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.