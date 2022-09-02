Buhl football dominates Mountain Home; prep sports scores

The Indians move to 1-1 on the season
The Indians move to 1-1 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:58 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians crushed 4A Mountain Home Thursday night on the gridiron.

Buhl 35, Mountain Home 8

The Indians (1-1) play Declo next week.

GIRLS SOCCER

Burley 7, Minico 2

Twin Falls 6, Jerome 0

BOYS SOCCER

Burley 7, Minico 0

VOLLEYBALL

Declo 3, Oakley 1 (25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Victim of car accident in Twin Falls
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

Latest News

The Indians move to 1-1 on the season
Buhl football dominates Mountain Home; prep sports scores
The two schools meet again Friday night
An inside look at the Murtaugh-Hansen rivalry and the Traveling Wagon Wheel trophy
The two schools meet again Friday night
An inside look at the Murtaugh-Hansen rivalry and the Traveling Wagon Wheel trophy
The redshirt junior running back is healthy coming into 2022
Boise State’s Holani ready to be the workhorse this fall