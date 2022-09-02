Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School.

“A 2016 and a 2019 bond attempt, both failed to get voter support,” said Jeff Rasmussen, the chair of the Cassia County School Board.

Rasmussen is referring to numerous levies and bonds on the ballot that have failed in the past few years, leaving the district with very little funding to put in air conditioning. This is forcing the superintendent to come up with some creative solutions.

“One of them would be a 1:30 dismissal, which is a minimum full day,” said Sandra Miller, the Cassia County superintendent. “This way, we could serve lunch, and bus routes could go at 1:30.”

Another potential solution? Having ‘heat days’, similar to snow days. However, because the district is going to school 4 days a week, it may not be so easy.

“Time will have to be made up,” said Miller. “So if we said 4 days next week we’re not coming to school, we either make them up at spring break, in June, on Fridays.”

Having days as warm as 99° on an August 31st in Burley just isn’t normal. In fact, the last time Burley saw a temperature nearly as hot on an August 31st was 67 years ago back in 1955.

With this heat being so rare, you’d think the school district wouldn’t have an issue making up heat days, just like they would with snow days.

“I’m not so sure it’s wise to cut into Fridays for our P.L.C. time,” said Rasmussen. “Just because we have tried so hard and had such great success with those teachers.”

The P.L.C. time allows teachers to collaborate each Friday, working toward a goal to help students achieve more.

However, with heat like this only coming once or twice a year, a heat days would likely not cut into a huge chunk of this time. Nonetheless, the idea was killed, and the board eventually made its final decision. The decision? No changes over the coming weeks--leaving it up to a levy in November.

“Our funds come from levies or from bonds,” said Rasmussen. “If the bonds and levies don’t pass, we don’t have the funds to put in air conditioning.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.