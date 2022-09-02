Costley, Lyndee Sue

BURLEY—Lyndee Sue Costley, aged 14, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 23, 2008 to Mundee Lyn Bingham Costley and Chess C. Costley.

Lyndee grew up in Roy, Utah, until age seven, at which time she moved to Burley, Idaho. At age eight she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an active member of her youth groups where she met many wonderful friends and leaders. She loved taking part in the activities and strengthening her testimony of Jesus Christ. She knew she was a daughter of God, and we know that she now rests safely in His arms.

She was the best sister to her three younger brothers who adored her. One of her favorite things was to wrestle, tease, and play with her brothers. She was generous, nice, and fun to be around and a fierce advocate for her family. She loved each one dearly.

One of Lyndee’s favorite hobbies was dancing. She started dancing at age three and loved to express herself in all sorts of dances, especially ballet and jazz. For many years her studio director begged to put her on the competition team because she was so quick to pick up the dances. Dancing and music really spoke to her heart. Lyndee had just begun a new school year at Burley High School. She was looking forward to the new experiences at school with her friends as well as running on the cross country team. She enjoyed curling up with a good book, drawing, and listening to music. Lyndee also loved to play in all things water. Even as a little girl Lyndee loved to put on her swimsuit and go “swimming” in the bathtub.

If you knew Lyndee, you probably knew her hugs–she loved to give hugs and every one was precious! She was quiet, yet observant to what was going on around her and she loved to be social. She really loved hanging out with her cousins and friends and making cherished memories.

She was a ray of sunshine to her family and friends and will now be watching over them from heaven.

She is survived by her parents, Mundee Costley of Burley, Idaho, and Chess Costley of Plain City, Utah; her three brothers, Cooper, Clayton, and Case Costley; grandparents, Stanley and Sharon Bingham of Burley, and Crale Costley of Plain City, Utah; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Melinda Costley; and uncles, Michael Brookshire and Brian Bingham.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

