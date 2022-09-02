County 4-H and the Twin Falls County Fair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County’s 4-H programs go all year round, beginning on October 1st each year. The kids have numerous opportunities—form working on projects, to showing off animals at the fair.

This past year, a special focus has been put toward the S.T.E.M. movement, to help drive youth to great future careers.

“Science, technology, engineering. We’re just getting more and more of that. There are a lot of smaller activities for kids to get interested into those activities,” said Teresa Tverdy, the 4-H program specialist for the University of Idaho Extension. “It’s kind of fun to watch them.”

