County 4-H and the Twin Falls County Fair

4-h at the fair
4-h at the fair(Aleah Burggraff)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls County’s 4-H programs go all year round, beginning on October 1st each year. The kids have numerous opportunities—form working on projects, to showing off animals at the fair.

This past year, a special focus has been put toward the S.T.E.M. movement, to help drive youth to great future careers.

“Science, technology, engineering. We’re just getting more and more of that. There are a lot of smaller activities for kids to get interested into those activities,” said Teresa Tverdy, the 4-H program specialist for the University of Idaho Extension. “It’s kind of fun to watch them.”

For more on the 4-H program, click here.

