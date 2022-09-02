Filer Junior Riders club looks to show off team effort at their show Thursday evening at the fair.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Also happening at the fair is the Filer Junior Riding Club’s show.

Their show will begin at 7 P.M. on Thursday at the Shouse Arena, just before the rodeo. The club has been around for 70 years, and welcomes youth from around the area to join a team environment.

Their show will feature each rider coming out in pairs and performing different maneuvers all in sequence.

“They’re improving their skills, and learning to ride with a team.,” said club leader Jennie Hinton. “Just working together, and learning how to be compatible.”

Each routine will be 3 to 4 minutes long, and will be performed to music.

