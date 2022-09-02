Filer Junior Riders club looks to show off team effort at their show Thursday evening at the fair.
Their show will feature each rider coming out in pairs and performing different maneuvers all in sequence.
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Also happening at the fair is the Filer Junior Riding Club’s show.
Their show will begin at 7 P.M. on Thursday at the Shouse Arena, just before the rodeo. The club has been around for 70 years, and welcomes youth from around the area to join a team environment.
Their show will feature each rider coming out in pairs and performing different maneuvers all in sequence.
“They’re improving their skills, and learning to ride with a team.,” said club leader Jennie Hinton. “Just working together, and learning how to be compatible.”
Each routine will be 3 to 4 minutes long, and will be performed to music.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.