Filer Junior Riders club looks to show off team effort at their show Thursday evening at the fair.

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Also happening at the fair is the Filer Junior Riding Club’s show.

Their show will begin at 7 P.M. on Thursday at the Shouse Arena, just before the rodeo. The club has been around for 70 years, and welcomes youth from around the area to join a team environment.

“They’re improving their skills, and learning to ride with a team.,” said club leader Jennie Hinton. “Just working together, and learning how to be compatible.”

Each routine will be 3 to 4 minutes long, and will be performed to music.

