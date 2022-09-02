Fit and Well Idaho: Educational booth at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley has an education booth at the Twin Falls County Fair this year, and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley has never been a part of the fair before and they are excited to be a part of it this year.

The booth is in one of the merchant buildings, and people can learn about time sensitive emergencies, car seat, and helmet safety, as well as how to properly tie a tourniquet.

They say this offers an opportunity for people to learn valuable skills and gives St. Luke’s an opportunity to meet people from the community.

“When you look at any of these situations, or you look at health in general, you know that preventing disease, preventing injury is the most important part, which is why our focus is not only how we prepare and how we respond to these injuries, but also how we prevent them from happening in the first place,” said James Rhom, with the Magic Valley Paramedics.

They will be at the fair every day and encourage you to stop by.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.