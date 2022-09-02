Jerome School District thankful for community support after school bond passes

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday’s local election, the Jerome School District was seeking to pass a 12 million dollar bond and that bond did pass with 69% support.

Now a remodel and renovation of Jefferson Elementary School will be able to take place.

“Needed some remodeling, especially those 1956 classroom, the restrooms, and a new gym, cafeteria and kitchen,” said Pat Charlton, the Superintendent.

This is all part of Jerome’s larger plan to move to a K-6 model at all of the elementary schools, which they plan to do by the Fall of 2024.

To be able to move the Jefferson students to the new school next fall, and then that will give us a year to get this building all fixed up and then the Jefferson students will come back to this school the following year, and then at that time, Jerome will also move to a K-6 model with 4 very nice elementary schools, so that’s the big plan,” said Charlton.

The principal of Jefferson Elementary school says she is happy the bond passed and sees this being a beneficial project when complete.

“There is going to be so much better flexibility for teachers and kids in the classrooms, we’re using technology, we’re getting kids in small groups, this is just going to give us so much more flexibility, better organization and storage,” said Angie Brulotte, the principal of Jefferson Elementary.

While she admits it may be tricky at first with the transition, the new K-6 model in the end it will be better for the students and families.

“We have little kids here so I don’t think the transition will be incredibly difficult for them,” said Brulotte. The thing that will happen is once we go to K-6 schools and we are ready to move here, everybody will be changing, but in the long run the really great thing is everybody will have a one stop shop.”

Both Charlton and Brulotte say this wouldn’t be possible without the community support.

Because of the current growth and increase in Jerome’s market value, there will be no increase to tax payers.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.