Mental Health activist Kevin Hines visits Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — World renowned speaker and mental health activist Kevin Hines is visiting Twin Falls Thursday and Friday.

Thursday morning he spoke at Canyon Ridge High School.

Kevin Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge 22 years ago.

He is one of only 36 people to survive that fall, and he says now he has made it his mission and his purpose to share his story with as many people as possible and let them know there is hope.

Thursday he spoke with the students at the Twin Falls School District, but Thursday evening, he will be sharing his story with the community.

“This is my cause and my calling because in the year 2000 I attempted to take my life in a very drastic way, I survived what I did where only 1% of the people actually do survive, I’m so blessed and lucky to be here so I want to give back, I want to give back and try to help people in pain find hope,” said Kevin Hines.

The community can hear him speak at 7:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at the College of Southern Idaho.

There is a open house from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the same location.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.