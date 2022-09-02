Mental Health activist Kevin Hines visits Twin Falls

Kevin Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge 22 years ago.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — World renowned speaker and mental health activist Kevin Hines is visiting Twin Falls Thursday and Friday.

Thursday morning he spoke at Canyon Ridge High School.

Kevin Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge 22 years ago.

He is one of only 36 people to survive that fall, and he says now he has made it his mission and his purpose to share his story with as many people as possible and let them know there is hope.

Thursday he spoke with the students at the Twin Falls School District, but Thursday evening, he will be sharing his story with the community.

“This is my cause and my calling because in the year 2000 I attempted to take my life in a very drastic way, I survived what I did where only 1% of the people actually do survive, I’m so blessed and lucky to be here so I want to give back, I want to give back and try to help people in pain find hope,” said Kevin Hines.

The community can hear him speak at 7:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Auditorium at the College of Southern Idaho.

There is a open house from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at the same location.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Twin Falls Sheriff's Office
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office seeking information following early morning pursuit
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet
Victim of car accident in Twin Falls
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {9/1/2022}
Free shuttle service
Shuttle service at the Twin Falls County Fair improves access for fairgoers
On Tuesday, schools within the Buhl School District were briefly placed on lockout. (KMVT/KSVT)
Two out of three local school districts approve a plant facilities levy
City of Twin Falls is looking for artist for public art
City of Twin Falls announces candidates for Economic Development Director