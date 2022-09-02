Ross Creek Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire(Nicholas Snider)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines.

The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.

“I’m sure many people saw a lot of smoke settling into Ketchum and surrounding areas,” said Elizabeth Wharton with the Sawtooth National Forest. “The air quality diminished throughout the day. That’s because northwest winds basically drove smoke into the area and also fueled the fire’s growth.”

Trail closures are now in effect for the Smiley, Beaver, and Alturas Lake Creek areas. A forest closure remains in effect for the Ross Fork-Johnson creek area within the Fairfield Ranger District.

