Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Raft River Division lifted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite dry conditions, the Minidoka Ranger District has lifted all of their fire restrictions within the Raft River Division of the Sawtooth National Forest.

The restrictions encompassed portions of Box Elder County, Utah earlier this summer. With this being a popular recreation weekend, officials are reminding those recreating to still be cautious.

“Drown your campfire. Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving your campsite or going to bed,” said Elizabeth Wharton from the Sawtooth National Forest. “Also make sure that your campfire is small and use a designated campfire ring if available.”

Fireworks are also forbidden on public lands. Recreators are also asked to not park on grass, as something even as little as exhaust pipes could potentially start a fire.

