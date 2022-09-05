Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is alerting people Highway 75 is now closed five miles north and south of Smiley Creek due to the Ross Fork Fire, and please avoid this area. No detour is available at this time.

Additionally, The Blaine County Sheriff in coordination with the US Forest Service is issuing a Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation Notice. It has been ordered for all campgrounds and cabins in Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, and Lake Alturas area due to increased fire activity in the Ross Fork Fire.

LEAVE IMMEDIATELY.

Level 3 Means GO! The danger is current or imminent to your area. DO NOT delay to gather belongings. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until safe.

Level 1 means people should be aware that danger exists in the area and begin preparations to evacuate if necessary.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.