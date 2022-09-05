Former Soda Springs Girls High School Basketball Coach arrested

Police say the arrest was a result of a months-long joint investigation.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A longtime girl’s High School Basketball Coach is behind bars facing sexual abuse charges.

Wade Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape according to the Soda Springs Police Department.

Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Jail on a $350,000 bond.

Police say the arrest was a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

Schvaneveldt coached girls basketball at Soda Springs High School for 20 years, from 2002 to 2022.

He led his teams to four state championships.

