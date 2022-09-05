Ketchum community rallies to support those displaced by condominium fire

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday evening, at around 7 o’clock, fire crews from multiple agencies in Blaine County responded to a structure fire at Limelight Condominiums, crew were still trying to get the fire under control Sunday afternoon.

“Well if you can see behind me, there is still a little smoke popping up, so I guess we are still fighting it,” said Ketchum Fire Marshall, Seth Martin.

Nearby neighbors are still shocked by what they witnessed.

“Oh it was bad and fast. It happened fast,” said Doro Lohmann, local resident.

Ketchum Fire Marshall Seth Martin says the fire started in one of the upper units.

“The initial statement on the 911 call was that we believe this was due to a propane tank attached to a barbeque,” said Martin.

The reason it spread so fast to the other units is because the structure is about 50 years old.

“It was not equipped with fire sprinklers. which would have made a significant difference in this case,” said Martin.

Martin says thankfully nobody was hurt or injured in the incident. But the 26-unit structure is a complete loss, due to a combination of fire and water damage.

“This is a lot of community housing in this building, so my biggest concern is that a lot of people who work hard in this community are not only displaced but they have lost everything,” said Lohmann.

Ketchum Mayor, Neil Bradshaw, says the structure was a mixture of permanent and short-term rentals.

“We think about ten or less were full time users, so it is not everyone that needs to be found a place for,” said Mayor Bradshaw.

But for those who are displaced, Mayor Bradshaw said that the community has rallied behind them by opening their homes to them.

“Last night everyone found a home to spend the night. Everyone had a pillow to rest on. We are going to be looking for longer term accommodations,” said Bradshaw,

