Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday is the final day of the Twin Falls County Fair and for the final day, the carnival rides are two for $40.

“She has the whole day, we’re going, we came here at like 10 o’clock and we’re going to like 10 or midnight,” said fairgoer Aimee.

Normally a wristband is $30 each. John Hanschen, the President of the Mighty Thomas Carnival says this is usually their biggest day.

“Pal Day has been a busy day and a challenging, so we about an hour before the official opening, we have the rides ready and the ticket boxes ready, so we get the first customers on the rides before noon which is the official opening time, just to get a little head start on the day,” said Hanschen.

Some people plan to ride every ride.

“All of them, the zipper is my favorite,” said fairgoer Jaycee and EmmaLee.

Some people enjoy the adrenaline rush.

“Probably one of the tall ones, any of the tall ones that will make you go upside down or rush you around,” said fairgoer Emma.

For John, the president of Thomas Carnival, it’s all about seeing the smiles on the kids faces.

“The voices that you hear first, general conversation is the children voices, because there is excitement, and they are with their families and their loved ones,” said Hanschen.

Maybe just forget about the rest of the world for a little while.

“Just like, you know take a break from life, take a break from school not worry about anything, just have fun,” said fairgoer McKinley.

The carnival closes at 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.