Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Since Saturday, the containment has gone from 10% contained to 4% contained.
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire is still burning in the Sawtooth National Forest, and is currently more than 14,000 acres.

Sunday’s conditions proved difficult for the firefighting efforts, as the hot, dry, and very windy weather enabled the fire to grow and threaten structures.

Because of the winds, all air support was grounded Sunday as well.

The Blaine County Sheriff and the Forest Service made the decision to evacuate residents at Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, and Alturas Lake last night.

This was done as a precaution because of the growth and direction of the fire.

“What happened in this particular case, we got the winds and basically they align with the canyon, with the drainage, and you have the winds just pushing straight down the drainage, and it gets the fire to move a little bit faster,” said firefighter Nate Leising.

Highway 75 was re-opened Monday morning, but authorities advise the public the avoid the area if possible.

No structures have been lost as of yet.

One firefighter has a message for people who may be in that area.

“People that are hearing this, we really ask that you stay out of the area and give the firefighters the room to work, they have to pay attention to the fire and when we get a lot of people that want to see, and it is interesting to see, but it really creates a lot of danger to the firefighters, because they are more focused on the fire than the traffic,” said Leising.

Since Saturday, the containment has gone from 10% contained to 4% contained.

The conditions could change at any time, so they advise everyone to stay out of that area and give the firefighters room to work.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice

Latest News

Monday evening's online weather update {9/5/2022}
Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair
Pal Day at the Twin Falls County Fair
Ketchum community rallies to support those displaced by condominium fire
Ketchum community rallies to support those displaced by condominium fire
Former Soda Springs Girls High School Basketball Coach arrested
Former Soda Springs Girls High School Basketball Coach arrested