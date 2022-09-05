Update on the Ross Fork Fire

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ross Fork Fire is still burning in the Sawtooth National Forest, and is currently more than 14,000 acres.

Sunday’s conditions proved difficult for the firefighting efforts, as the hot, dry, and very windy weather enabled the fire to grow and threaten structures.

Because of the winds, all air support was grounded Sunday as well.

The Blaine County Sheriff and the Forest Service made the decision to evacuate residents at Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, and Alturas Lake last night.

This was done as a precaution because of the growth and direction of the fire.

“What happened in this particular case, we got the winds and basically they align with the canyon, with the drainage, and you have the winds just pushing straight down the drainage, and it gets the fire to move a little bit faster,” said firefighter Nate Leising.

Highway 75 was re-opened Monday morning, but authorities advise the public the avoid the area if possible.

No structures have been lost as of yet.

One firefighter has a message for people who may be in that area.

“People that are hearing this, we really ask that you stay out of the area and give the firefighters the room to work, they have to pay attention to the fire and when we get a lot of people that want to see, and it is interesting to see, but it really creates a lot of danger to the firefighters, because they are more focused on the fire than the traffic,” said Leising.

Since Saturday, the containment has gone from 10% contained to 4% contained.

The conditions could change at any time, so they advise everyone to stay out of that area and give the firefighters room to work.

