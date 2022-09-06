Fire crews still working to control Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho

Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Update (6:30pm) The fire has jumped over the east side of Hwy 75 south of Smiley Creek and is running up Pole Creek.

-Original Story-

Fire crews are still trying to get control of a wildfire up North in the Sawtooth National Forest that is growing daily and forcing evacuations.

Since Monday, the Ross Fork Fire has grown by more than 10,000 acres and stands around 24,000 acres at last report. The fire is currently only 4% contained, and fire activity continues to be extreme with continued hot and dry winds. About 175 personnel are battling the blaze.

Highway 75 is re-closed from Baker Creek Road to Pettit Lake Road, and mandatory evacuations are still in place for Smiley Creek, Sawtooth City, Beaver Creek, Alturas Lake, Petit Lake, and surrounding areas according to the Blaine County Sheriffs. Additionally, a closure order was issued by the Sawtooth National Forest for the areas surrounding the fire on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and Fairfield Ranger District to protect public safety and natural resources on roads and trails.

“The fire is not threatening the Wood River Valley community of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey at this time. It’s quite far away. It’s at the bottom of Galena Pass. That would be about 40 to 45 miles away from the Ketchum community,” said Bobbi Filbert, Deputy Area Ranger with the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The Idaho Department of Air Quality has issued an unhealthy air advisory for Blaine County. Under the advisory, people with heart or lung disease, children and older adults should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Additionally, no opening burning is allowed by the air quality rule.

“Just because a monitor might say the air quality is good, moderate or really bad doesn’t mean where you are at might be the same. If you are in the unhealthy or sensitive groups, you should be able to see three to five miles. If you are in the unhealthy or above your visibly range is going to be under three miles,” said Chad Silver, Department of Environmental Quality.

Silver says air quality is forecasted to improve over the next few days.

