Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Governor Little began his tour of the state to share his successes from the latest legislative session last week.

He made an appearance in Burley Tuesday morning, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders.

During his time he spoke about the most recent legislative session during which he secured historic tax relief and education funding to combat high inflation.

Little said he was very impressed with how hard everyone worked together during the special session.

“Not only do we have one and a half billion dollars, which is a lot on money, but really we have 2 billion, and that gave us the opportunity to, why would we sit on your parents money, why would we not give some of that money back, but more importantly, why would we not dedicate some of that money to you guys, to the schools,” said Little.

85% of the legislature voted for this bill to pass.

After the presentation, he was able to take pictures and sign autographs with the children at Evans Elementary School.

