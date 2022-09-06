Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session

He made an appearance in Burley, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders.
Governor Little visits Burley
Governor Little visits Burley(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Governor Little began his tour of the state to share his successes from the latest legislative session last week.

He made an appearance in Burley Tuesday morning, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders.

During his time he spoke about the most recent legislative session during which he secured historic tax relief and education funding to combat high inflation.

Little said he was very impressed with how hard everyone worked together during the special session.

“Not only do we have one and a half billion dollars, which is a lot on money, but really we have 2 billion, and that gave us the opportunity to, why would we sit on your parents money, why would we not give some of that money back, but more importantly, why would we not dedicate some of that money to you guys, to the schools,” said Little.

85% of the legislature voted for this bill to pass.

After the presentation, he was able to take pictures and sign autographs with the children at Evans Elementary School.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/6/2022}
Twin Falls County Fair recap
A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair
Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or...
Health advisory issued for harmful algal bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
WATCH: Sleep in Heavenly Peace live on Rise and Shine
WATCH: Sleep in Heavenly Peace live on Rise and Shine