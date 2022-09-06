Health advisory issued for harmful algal bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Public Health District is issuing a public health advisory for Salmon Falls Creek reservoir after recent testing from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality show levels of a cyanotoxin, Microcystin, are now at unhealthy levels in the reservoir.

Increased levels of this toxin are caused by harmful algal blooms in the water.

The public is advised to take the following steps to protect their health:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

“It’s important that you keep family and pets away from the water where there is an active harmful algal bloom,” said Josh Jensen, SCPHD environmental health division director. “The toxins in a HAB reservoir can irritate your skin, eyes, and ears and cause neurological and gastrointestinal problems if they get inside your body.”

HABs are not unusual in warm summer months and typically shrink quickly as the water temperature drops in mid to late fall.

SCPHD will issue another press release when DEQ tests show these reservoirs are at safe cyanotoxin levels again.

More information is available at https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/health-wellness/environmental-health/safe-water.

