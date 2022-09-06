How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event.

“We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in the six days. This week it was 95 to 100 or something every day,” said fair manager John Pitz.

Some people said the hot weather almost prevented them from coming this year, and worried how the heat might impacts their children or themselves. Additionally, some of the entertainers said the heat has had an impact on their daytime attendance.

“Especially right here with the sun in their face on those aluminum bleachers. You know they are hot,” said Canine Stars trainer Leroy Golden.

To accommodate fair attendees, more seating has been set up in shaded areas, and some vendors attached misters to their booths.

“While you are in line waiting for something cool to hydrate you , makes you feel a little better on the inside, we have something to cool you down on the outside as well,” said Slush Zone owner Brandon Petree.

He added the warm weather has had a positive impact on his business.

“Of course I think the slush is running up this year due to the hot weather,” Petree said.

Armstrong Sankowsky, whose family owns Blackout, Speed, and Kids Bungee Jump rides at the fair, jokingly says his family is no stranger to extreme heat. He said the temperature was like “117 degrees” when they left Texas. He said in order to keep rides cool and comfortable for riders they will try to park the rides in the shade or seat people away from the sun.

“If it’s too hot we will get cool rags and wipe down the seats to cool them down,” Sankowsky said.

Pitz said emergency responders have only seen two cases of potential heat stroke at the fair this year.

“And that’s pretty normal. I usually get two or three a year anyway”

In the end, he said fair attendance is higher than last year.

“Well, I had several concerns this year between $5.00 a gallon fuel, food prices, and the hot weather, but we have been averaging about 2,000 more people a day through the fair than last year,” said Pitz. “Maybe people are tired of being cooped up.”

