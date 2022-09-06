Ketterling, Lucille Edith

RUPERT—Lucille Ketterling was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming, to Charles and Lena (Seppi) Dalry, who migrated from Austria in 1927, with her older brother, Mario. Later joined by her brother, Charles (Chuck) Dalry the family moved to a farm in Rupert in 1934, where her brother, Robert was born two years later. Her father passed away in 1939, when she was eight leaving her mom a widow with four children. Two years later her mom married Silvio Bott. This union almost doubled the family when the following year her triplet sisters Sylvia, Shirley, and Sharon were born. Being 11 and the only daughter she had the privilege of being a second mom and huge help to the family. In 1959, she lost her stepfather, and the family continued running the family farm until its sale in 1968.

Lucille attended schools in Rupert graduating from Rupert High School in 1949. In March of 1950, she married her childhood sweetheart, Leo Ketterling, bought a farm, and began their lifelong career together. On their second anniversary, Terry joined, creating the start of their family. Randy was born almost hitting their anniversary of four years. Leanne joined the family four years later to complete their legacy for the time being.

Leo and Lucille spent 72 years married and an additional ten years as best friends and sweethearts enjoying every phase of their lives together. With all the hard work they enjoyed square dancing, some traveling, sleepovers with nieces; nephews; grandchildren; great -grandchildren, and supporting as many of the activities their children and later grandchildren participated no matter the sport or activity.

Lucille worked mainly on the farm but also had a giving heart volunteering with special needs children, as a pink lady at the hospital giving perms to patients in long-term care, and as a hospice volunteer. Lucille knew no strangers and could talk to anyone, always sharing how proud she was of each and everyone in the family with a memory we wished we had. We all knew if we didn’t remember something she would, however this year has been a bit of a struggle.

Six years ago, mom fell in her garden which changed the active life that she was accustomed to leading and was a true adjustment after over a month in Portneuf with a brain bleed. After that time, she did have several hospital visits and occasional life flights but her desire to go home was always met. Leo has been her rock and main caregiver throughout her entire life and did everything possible right or wrong! Her home was everything to her and was her final goal. She died peacefully surrounded by family.

A special thank you to Tiffany Sanchez. We also heard about your family which means she was very fond of you.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Mario Dalry, Charles (Chuck) Dalry, and Robert Dalry; her sister, Sharon Johnson; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Leo; her children, Terry (Linda) Ketterling, Randy (Miriam) Ketterling, and Leanne (Gary) Price; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sylvia (Jack) Pretti and Shirley Cole.

We are eternally grateful for your love and unselfish sacrifices. You are taking with you a big piece of all our hearts and will be missed by all of us. You are no longer in pain on earth, but we know you will be our angel and always with us.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Rupert United Methodist Church, 605 H. St. in Rupert, with Rev. Brenda Sene officiating. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th Street in Burley and on Wednesday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.