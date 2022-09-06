Update: Highway 93 reopened after being threatened by wildfire

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BREAKING: (update 1:35pm) Both North and South bound lanes of Hwy 93 have been reopened to all traffic.

-Original story-

Highway 93 from the Perrine Bridge to the Interchange is closed for public safety due to the Power Line Fire. The fire is located 1 mile east of Twin Falls.

I84 is also impacted, but remains open. Idaho State Police is directing traffic near MM 177 to an alternate route.

Fire is est. at 1,200 acres and running. Within an hour the fire spread from 30 acres to more than 1,000.

Jerome Rural Fire Department and the Bureau of Land Management are on scene. Multiple aircrafts have also been dispatched.

