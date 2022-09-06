A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is over, the official numbers have come in for attendance.

After six hot days, the Twin Falls County Fair is now over and for John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, he says the fair was a success.

“Everybody seemed really happy, you usually don’t hear a lot about the good stuff, you just hear about the stuff people don’t like, but we haven’t heard much of that this year, so that’s a good sign,” said Pitz.

He says their attendance was up significantly from the past two years.

In total, they saw about 11,000 more people than last year.

The rodeo sold out Friday and Saturday and the concert was 200 tickets shy of selling out.

“Saturday, we had 17,700 people through the gate and Sunday we had 14,200 people through the gate,” said Pitz.

The carnival rides also saw record number of people this year as well.

“Every day was better than the best day, like the Wednesday, the Thursday, the Friday, every day has been the best Wednesday, the best Thursday, the best Friday, the most people we’ve seen, attendance has been just lovely, enjoyable customers, and I just love standing and watching them go by because they are having a good time,” said John Hanschen, the Carnival President.

But the work isn’t over, now the Mighty Thomas Carnival packs up and moves to a new location.

“This year we’ll serve 49 different places, during the 11-month season, that’s a busy run, we go from here to Salt Lake City and the Utah state fair, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas,” said Hanschen.

For Pitz, he’s already looking to next year.

“We kind of keep notes of what we want to change to make it better, and then about October, first part of November we will really start working on those projects and those ideas before we start going to the conventions and book talent,” said Pitz.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.