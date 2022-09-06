A recap of the Twin Falls County Fair

In total, they saw about 11,000 more people than last year.
Twin Falls County Fair recap
Twin Falls County Fair recap(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Now that the Twin Falls County Fair is over, the official numbers have come in for attendance.

After six hot days, the Twin Falls County Fair is now over and for John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fair manager, he says the fair was a success.

“Everybody seemed really happy, you usually don’t hear a lot about the good stuff, you just hear about the stuff people don’t like, but we haven’t heard much of that this year, so that’s a good sign,” said Pitz.

He says their attendance was up significantly from the past two years.

In total, they saw about 11,000 more people than last year.

The rodeo sold out Friday and Saturday and the concert was 200 tickets shy of selling out.

“Saturday, we had 17,700 people through the gate and Sunday we had 14,200 people through the gate,” said Pitz.

The carnival rides also saw record number of people this year as well.

“Every day was better than the best day, like the Wednesday, the Thursday, the Friday, every day has been the best Wednesday, the best Thursday, the best Friday, the most people we’ve seen, attendance has been just lovely, enjoyable customers, and I just love standing and watching them go by because they are having a good time,” said John Hanschen, the Carnival President.

But the work isn’t over, now the Mighty Thomas Carnival packs up and moves to a new location.

“This year we’ll serve 49 different places, during the 11-month season, that’s a busy run, we go from here to Salt Lake City and the Utah state fair, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas,” said Hanschen.

For Pitz, he’s already looking to next year.

“We kind of keep notes of what we want to change to make it better, and then about October, first part of November we will really start working on those projects and those ideas before we start going to the conventions and book talent,” said Pitz.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Local man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child

Latest News

Tuesday evening's online weather update {9/6/2022}
Governor Little visits Burley
Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session
Algal blooms can look and smell bad and may cause the water to appear green, reddish-brown, or...
Health advisory issued for harmful algal bloom at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir
WATCH: Sleep in Heavenly Peace live on Rise and Shine
WATCH: Sleep in Heavenly Peace live on Rise and Shine