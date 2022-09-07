CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball hosts the Starr Corporation invite this week, welcoming in six nationally ranked programs.

CSI (6-1) will play five matches against four ranked opponents, starting Thursday. The Golden Eagles did receive votes in this week’s NJCAA Top 20 poll.

Schedule:

Thursday:

CSI vs. #20 Monroe College at 7 p.m.

Friday:

CSI vs. #7 Miami-Dade at 3 p.m.

CSI vs. #3 New Mexico Military at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

CSI vs. Western Wyoming at 11 a.m.

CSI vs. #12 Missouri Western Plains at 3 p.m.

