CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents

CSI will start Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
CSI will start Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball hosts the Starr Corporation invite this week, welcoming in six nationally ranked programs.

CSI (6-1) will play five matches against four ranked opponents, starting Thursday. The Golden Eagles did receive votes in this week’s NJCAA Top 20 poll.

Schedule:

Thursday:

CSI vs. #20 Monroe College at 7 p.m.

Friday:

CSI vs. #7 Miami-Dade at 3 p.m.

CSI vs. #3 New Mexico Military at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

CSI vs. Western Wyoming at 11 a.m.

CSI vs. #12 Missouri Western Plains at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
CSI will open up Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with high-quality opponents
The Bulldogs swept Gooding Tuesday night
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust