CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents
CSI will start Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball hosts the Starr Corporation invite this week, welcoming in six nationally ranked programs.
CSI (6-1) will play five matches against four ranked opponents, starting Thursday. The Golden Eagles did receive votes in this week’s NJCAA Top 20 poll.
Schedule:
Thursday:
CSI vs. #20 Monroe College at 7 p.m.
Friday:
CSI vs. #7 Miami-Dade at 3 p.m.
CSI vs. #3 New Mexico Military at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday:
CSI vs. Western Wyoming at 11 a.m.
CSI vs. #12 Missouri Western Plains at 3 p.m.
