Dean, Glenda Sue

CALDWELL—Glenda Sue Smith Dean, age 75, of Caldwell, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from a short illness.

Glenda was born on September 2, 1947, to Hugh B. and Oleta L (Mullen) Smith, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She was raised in the Emerson area near Heyburn, Idaho. She attended schools in the Heyburn and Rupert area.

Glenda met and married Martin (Red) E Dean on July 5, 1963. Together they had five sons. While married to Red they traveled with the military around the world including three tours in Germany before settling down in Pennsylvania until Red died in 1991. Glenda moved back to Idaho, settling in Caldwell in 1994. She worked several places in the area before working at Micron until retiring in 2012.

Glenda was an avid reader and collected many books. She loved to crochet and gave crocheted afghans and doilies to her family. She enjoyed going to country concerts and Broadway plays. She started watching and listening to the Boise State Broncos football games and fell in love with the game, frequently watching college and professional games most of the day on the weekends. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She enjoyed getting together for family dinners and birthdays. She would call her loved ones on their birthday to sing them Happy Birthday even though she felt she couldn’t carry a tune very well. She made it a point to call her sons and sisters often. Some of them every day.

Glenda is survived by her children, Jessee, Robert, and Richard; three grandsons, Aaron, Chris, and Ricky; her sisters, Loretta (Kerry) Osterhout, Mary (Steve) Johnson, and Beleta (Alex) Morrison; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin (Red); her children, who died in infancy, Hugh Myers and Gary Burdette; her brother, Burdette Smith; her sister, Katie Smith Severe, a sister-in-law, Juanita Smith; two brothers-in-law, David Garner and Jack Severe; two nieces; and two nephews.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Urn placement will be held at 2p.m. Friday Sept. 16, at the Rupert Cemetery.

