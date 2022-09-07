Farmers see success with Scoular’s Barley MVP program

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Noticing a demand for barley, Agri-business company ‘Scoular’ started a new program where they work with producers and growers to grow and sell it.

“There is a lot of demand for barley, there is a lot of demand for feed in the Magic Valley with the dairy herds, so barley was kind of an underutilized crop in our opinion,” said Brett Wilken with the program.

With their program, Barley MVP, they are able to work with growers to plant barley and then sell that product.

For one farmer in Jerome, he says taking part in this program worked well for him.

“On a year like this, barley is good to have because it is a good water use crop, it doesn’t require a lot of water compared to some of our other crops,” said Dane Brown with RL Brown Farm.

Brown says by planting barley, he is actually able to save water for his other crops.

“The barley got done being watered in mid-July, and we haven’t had any water on it since then, so we are helping save water for future years,” said Brown.

Working with Scoular they are then able to put their yield to many uses, including dairy feed, and pet food.

“We actually had a lot of dairy demand for feed, and then Scoular built an emerge plant where we are separating the protein from the sugars of barley,” said Wilken.

They say they saw about 30 bushels more, per acre, over wheat with their barley crop this year.

“The other advantage to that barley, that people don’t realize in this valley, is you get a lot of straw that comes after the fact, it’s extra money you can put in your pocket, that people don’t realize, and that barley straw did very well,” said Brown.

