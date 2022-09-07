Fire crews still working to identify the cause of Powerline Fire north of Twin Falls

Although the fire has been contained, heavy winds and an abundance of dry grass has made for multiple delays in the projected control time.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Powerline Fire, which began Tuesday morning and quickly spread to over 1,000 acres, has been contained since late Tuesday night.

Although the fire has been contained, heavy winds and an abundance of dry grass has made for multiple delays in the projected control time. Which was slated for early Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday evening, control had been pushed to 5 p.m. but KMVT has yet to receive confirmation on if that has been accomplished.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is still ongoing, and no new information has been made available.

KMVT will provide all updates when they are made available.

