Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 3A No. 1 Kimberly moved to 2-0 on the volleyball court with a sweep of Gooding Tuesday night in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match.

Kimberly 3, Gooding 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19)

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1 (25-27, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15)

Carey 3, Castleford 1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23)

Twin Falls 3, Burley 1

Oakley 3, Murtaugh 1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20)

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 16, Minico 0

Burley 4, Twin Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 12, Burley 0

