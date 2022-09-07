Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup

The Bulldogs swept Gooding Tuesday night
The Bulldogs swept Gooding Tuesday night
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 3A No. 1 Kimberly moved to 2-0 on the volleyball court with a sweep of Gooding Tuesday night in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match.

Kimberly 3, Gooding 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19)

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1 (25-27, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15)

Carey 3, Castleford 1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23)

Twin Falls 3, Burley 1

Oakley 3, Murtaugh 1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20)

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 16, Minico 0

Burley 4, Twin Falls 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 12, Burley 0

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

The Bulldogs swept Gooding Tuesday night
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
With 4A golf now in the fall, area schools adjust
Week 2: High school football scores and highlights
Week 2: High school football scores and highlights