Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
The Bulldogs swept Gooding Tuesday night
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:37 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 3A No. 1 Kimberly moved to 2-0 on the volleyball court with a sweep of Gooding Tuesday night in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference match.
Kimberly 3, Gooding 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-19)
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES
Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 1 (25-27, 25-11, 25-20, 25-15)
Carey 3, Castleford 1 (25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23)
Twin Falls 3, Burley 1
Oakley 3, Murtaugh 1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20)
Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-19)
BOYS SOCCER
Canyon Ridge 16, Minico 0
Burley 4, Twin Falls 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Twin Falls 12, Burley 0
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.