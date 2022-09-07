Mini-Cassia Crop Walk to raise awareness towards hunger

Anyone is welcome to come and walk.
The walk brings awareness to the issue of hunger worldwide.
The walk brings awareness to the issue of hunger worldwide.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mini-Cassia Crop Walk is taking place Saturday at Riverside Park in Heyburn.

The Crop Walk is a global organization aiming to help fight hunger across the nation.

The Mini-Cassia Crop Walk will be held this Saturday (9-10-22) at 10:00 a.m. in Heyburn.

After registration, people will then walk around the park, and the river, in support of fighting hunger. in total It’s about a three mile walk.

all of the money raised goes to local food pantries, and food pantries around the world.

“25% of the funds stay in the Mini-Cassia area, this year we are distributing 25% of everything that is collected to the Burley and Rupert Senior Centers, the Open Heart Food Pantry, the Hope Community Food Pantry and the Community Food Pantry,” said Tom Clayville, with the Crop Walk team.

The rest of the funds go back to the Crop Walk organization and will be distributed from there.

Last year they raised $10,000 and hoping to beat that this year.

For more information, visit this link.

