New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous

Road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A study of driving data from 2021 suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous, as road fatalities in the Gem State increased by 30%.

Data analysts at Quotewizard found that young drivers across the country saw the largest jump in roadway related deaths, with drivers under 35 accounting for nearly 40% of the data.

The data points to one feature, commonly found in Idaho, that could be driving the state’s large increase.

“It was also on the types of roads that Idaho has a lot of. Rural roads, rural highways, rural arterial roads, that’s where we saw, in some cases, 20% increase in fatalities that happened on those types of roads,” said Nick Vinzant, Quotewizard.

The first half of 2022 does provide some optimism, as there has been a 25% decline in traffic fatalities compared to 2021, albeit a slight increase when compared to 2020.

