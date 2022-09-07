The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County

STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Ross Fork Fire has grown about 3,000 acres over the last 24 hours.

That brings the total acreage of the fire up to just over 28,000 acres.

After a strong gust of wind earlier on Wednesday, crews re-closed Highway 75, as the fire got fairly close to the road near the Smiley Creek Lodge.

While the road may re-open over the coming days, travelers are advised to completely avoid the area.

“A lot of people what to see what’s going on, the firefighters are concentrating and focusing on the fire and they’re not paying attention to traffic. We ask people please don’t come into the area to look, because it really creates a conflict,” said Nate Leising, from the U.S. Forest Service.

Estimated containment is between 1% and 2%, according to Leising, that’s down from 4% earlier.

Weather conditions like strong, dry winds are making it more difficult on crews. These windy conditions are what caused the fire to reach Blaine County in the first place over the weekend.

One cabin owner described what it was like when she was ordered to evacuate from her cabin on Sunday night.

“I knew that fire was moving quick, so just the fear that the fire could move faster… we heard that about an hour after we left, they closed the road, so we’re thankful that we left. It was pretty scary,” said local cabin owner, Kira Capps.

Once again, travelers are asked to avoid the area, whether Highway 75 is closed or not, so crews have an easier time battling the blaze.

