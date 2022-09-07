With cooler temperature on the way, fire officials urge caution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even with some cooler temperatures on the way, Fire officials are still urging caution in the area.

It’s no secret that it has been a bit toasty here in the Gem State over the past week, and Idaho is not alone.

Record heat is spreading all across the Intermountain West.

“It’s been so hot recently, all-time record highs in parts of the west; California, possibly Salt Lake City today, that just sets the stage, really dries the fuels out. As a result, over the last few days, we’ve seen fire activity really increase,” said Jim Wallman, National Interagency Fire Center.

Southern Idaho has seen consistent fire activity since the beginning of summer, and even with cooler temperatures on the horizon, fire officials are certain the fire behavior is nowhere near done for the season.

“It could be 20-30 degrees cooler over the next month or so, if we have a significant wind event, similar to what we’re likely to see today, those will push the fires that are already on the ground, that’s a concern,” said Wellman.

Those drops in temperature are something we could see locally, and Kelsey Brizendine of the Bureau of Land Management worries that may lead to an attitude change among those in high fire risk zones.

“It feels like fall, it feels like nothing is going to burn when it’s barely 60 degrees,” said Brizendine.

She urges those in the region to remember the amount of grasses on the ground in 2022 is above average, especially compared to recent years. “We just spent the last 90-120 days drying those fuels out,” said Brizendine.

So, even as temperatures drop dramatically over the next couple months, there is one thing needed before Idahoans can truly let their guard down this fire season.

“Don’t let your guard down until we really start to see significant rainfall.”

