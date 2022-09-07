With summer coming to an end, Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce says tourism is still going strong

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Labor Day is over, which for some signals the end of summer. But some don’t feel the Twin Falls tourism season is quite over.

During the summer season, the population in Twin Falls can grow up to 80,000 people on any given day. Which is a great economic stimulator for local business.

With this recent stretch of heat, the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce thinks tourism will continue to pass Labor Day.

Twin Falls has seen increased tourism over the past couple of years from people out of state.

“The last couple of years, especially since COVID, we have seen tourism and travel through the city of Twin Falls continue on a regular basis. We have not seen the drop off like we did in the past,” said JJ Shawver, from the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.

He says many people from neighboring rural communities like to plan long trips in Twin Falls so they can enjoy the shopping and downtown experience.

