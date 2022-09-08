Ketchum community comes together to support those who lost everything in Limelight Condo Fire

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The fire that destroyed 26 units at Limelight Condominiums is still an open wound for the Ketchum community.

“You never really think it is going to happen, but then it does,” said Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

“My immediate concern was for the friends I have renting there. If people were evacuated safely,” said Sara Zagorski.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw says in the fire aftermath, it was believed that 10 of the twenty-six were permanent housing for local residents, but it is actually much higher.

“So really it is about 18 condominiums that housed full-time residents affecting 27 people,” said Bradshaw.

Additionally, Bradshaw says an outpouring of people have been opening up their homes for people who are displaced, bringing new life to the mantra ‘Ketchum Strong’.

“More than 75 homes are being made available for short-term, temporary solutions,” said Bradshaw.

Now since the condo fire, there has been a huge outpouring of support from the community with people donating bags of clothes, appliances, and a bunch of other things.

“I feel we need these people. They are part of our community, and they are in very bad shape right now,” said Jane Mitchell, who donated clothing.

The Gold Mine Thrift Store Manager Sara Zagorski says their daily donations have doubled.

“I’m really happy to call this my home. I’m really proud of my home and how much people care. So just thank you,” said Zagorski.

Bradshaw says he is also proud to announce the Blaine County charitable fund has raised roughly $110, 000 that hopes can be dedicated toward housing solutions for those who are displaced.

“all we are looking at is what is available in the medium term, 3 to 6 month, and what is available for one and two year leases. Then we can reach out to those affected and see if they need financial assistance,” said Bradshaw.

