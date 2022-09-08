Teen driver cited following two-vehicle crash in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies responded to the intersection of 3300 East and Highway 30 for a two-vehicle car crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred during a busy time at 7:55 a.m., when commuters, parents and students are off to their respective destinations.

Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of a Honda sedan failed to yield to an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to roll.

The teenage driver of the Honda was cited for failure to yield. There were two teenagers in the SUV. Thankfully no one required transportation to the hospital.

Other agencies that responded to the crash included Idaho State Police, Kimberly-Hansen Police, Magic Valley Paramedics and Rock Creek Fire.

