Teen driver cited following two-vehicle crash in Kimberly

Multiple agencies responded to the corner of 3300 East and Highway 30 for a rollover crash.
Multiple agencies responded to the corner of 3300 East and Highway 30 for a rollover crash.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:22 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies responded to the intersection of 3300 East and Highway 30 for a two-vehicle car crash on Wednesday. The accident occurred during a busy time at 7:55 a.m., when commuters, parents and students are off to their respective destinations.

Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department said the driver of a Honda sedan failed to yield to an oncoming SUV, causing the SUV to roll.

The teenage driver of the Honda was cited for failure to yield. There were two teenagers in the SUV. Thankfully no one required transportation to the hospital.

Other agencies that responded to the crash included Idaho State Police, Kimberly-Hansen Police, Magic Valley Paramedics and Rock Creek Fire.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

Wednesday evening's online weather update {9/7/2022}
With cooler temperature on the way, fire officials urge caution
With cooler temperature on the way, fire officials urge caution
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
New study suggests Idaho roadways are getting more dangerous
The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County
The Ross Fork Fire continues to grow, impacting areas within Blaine County