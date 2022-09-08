Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

The 15-year-old suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury as he made a tackle playing defense. (WCCO, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) - A Minnesota high school football team is coming together to support their teammate, who is recovering from a devastating injury that may have left him paralyzed.

Ethan Glynn, 15, started classes as a freshman at Jefferson High School in Bloomington, Minnesota. He took the field last Friday for what should have been the first game of a budding high school career.

But Glynn, known as “E” to his teammates, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense. It left him lying motionless on the field.

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have been the first game of a budding high school football career.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

“It’s real, it’s fresh and it’s raw and it’s hard,” said Chad Nyberg, the high school’s activities director. “This is all just freak accident stuff, and there’s nothing that any one person did or cause of anything.”

Glynn “suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury that… left him paralyzed from the shoulders down,” according to a CaringBridge post. He had multiple surgeries and spent time on a ventilator.

In addition to football, the 15-year-old was captain of his hockey team and loves playing baseball. His squad spent Wednesday night making signs and posters to raise his spirits.

“Some groups are doing some cards and things like that that will go to him. The football team is doing some gummy bracelets that they’re going to wear in support. The 9th grade team is getting some T-shirts made,” Nyberg said.

Glynn has a long road to recovery ahead, and even as his teammates hope to give him strength, coaches want them to know that being strong means acknowledging their own grief.

“It’s good to be vulnerable, right? And on your terms, too. Like when you feel it and stuff like that, you need to talk and process,” Nyberg said.

The freshman team will play their first game since Glynn’s injury on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

