Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Sept. 12, Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend the appointment of Alexandra Caval to Twin Falls City Council Seat.

Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill City Council Seat #3 that was vacated by Shawn Barigar in July.

Caval will serve the balance of the term and is eligible to run for re-election in November 2023.

The City of Twin Falls received a total of 26 qualified candidates who were asked to present to Twin Falls City Council on Monday, Aug. 29.

Most applicants presented to council and showed a strong interest in serving on council.

“It was incredible to see the passion and interest in our city from all of the candidates who made presentations,” Mayor Pierce said. “It was a very difficult decision; however, I have decided to select Alexandra Caval for the strengths she will bring to City Council. I encourage all the applicants to continue to stay involved with their city, and I thank them for their interest in public service.”

Idaho Code states that the Mayor has the authority to appoint a qualified candidate with the consent of the City Council.

A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law.

