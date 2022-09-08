Wendell soccer crushes Gooding, Wednesday prep scores

The Trojans found the net six times against the Senators
The Trojans found the net six times against the Senators
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys stayed undefeated on the soccer pitch Wednesday with a shutout win over Gooding.

Wendell 6, Gooding 0

Wendell moves to 5-0 on the season.

OTHER SCORES

Kimberly 5, Declo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Kimberly 9, Declo 0

Sun Valley Community School 11, Bliss 0

Buhl 7, Filer 1

VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Snake River 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-10)

Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 2 (25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-9)

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Fork Fire
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
Blaine County
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
Limelight Condos
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
A teenager is facing a felony eluding charge after leading deputies on a high-speed chase.
Teen arrested after eluding Twin Falls County deputies
Update on the Ross Fork Fire
Update on the Ross Fork Fire

Latest News

The Trojans found the net six times against the Senators
Wendell soccer crushes Gooding, Wednesday prep scores
CSI will start Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
Kimberly volleyball has no trouble in SCIC opener; Tuesday prep sports roundup
CSI will open up Starr Corporation invite play with Monroe College Thursday
CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with high-quality opponents