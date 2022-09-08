Wendell soccer crushes Gooding, Wednesday prep scores

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell boys stayed undefeated on the soccer pitch Wednesday with a shutout win over Gooding.

Wendell 6, Gooding 0

Wendell moves to 5-0 on the season.

OTHER SCORES

Kimberly 5, Declo 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Kimberly 9, Declo 0

Sun Valley Community School 11, Bliss 0

Buhl 7, Filer 1

VOLLEYBALL

Kimberly 3, Snake River 0 (25-14, 26-24, 25-10)

Lighthouse Christian 3, Raft River 2 (25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-9)

