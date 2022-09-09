52 Weeks of Preparedness: Adequate water storage

Staying hydrated is a necessity, especially in times of high stress, like emergencies.
52 weeks of preparedness: week 18
52 weeks of preparedness: week 18(Lowe's)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staying hydrated is a necessity, especially in times of high stress, like emergencies.

E.M.A. officials say it’s extremely important to have water readily available in your home in the case of an emergency. T

his will help you stay hydrated without having to leave a secure location.

“Never store it in glass bottles,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls E.M.A. “Don’t use empty oil containers or milt containers because the soluble from either the oil or milk will leach into the water.”

