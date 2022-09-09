Canyon Ridge hands Twin Falls girls soccer first loss since August of 2021
The Riverhawks shutout the Bruins Thursday
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls girls soccer came into Thursday’s crosstown rivalry against Canyon Ridge without a loss since August 20, 2021, but the Riverhawks ended the streak.
#3 Canyon Ridge 2, #1 Twin Falls 0
Canyon Ridge is now 6-1 on the season. Twin Falls is 5-1-1.
OTHER SCORES
Wood River 4, Burley 1
BOYS SOCCER
Wood River 2, Burley 1
Canyon Ridge 6, Twin Falls 0
VOLLEYBALL
Hagerman 3, Lighthouse Christian 1 (26-24, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23)
Kimberly 3, Minico 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-11)
Wood River 3, Burley 1 (25-15, 25-14, 24-26, 25-9)
Oakley 3, Aberdeen 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-9)
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.