College of Southern Idaho holds September 11 memorial ceremony

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the September 11th attacks happened 21 years ago, the world comes together to honor and remember the lives lost.

Here at the College of Southern Idaho they held a memorial service Friday morning.

“We just wanted, if you didn’t know about September 11 especially some of these students who wasn’t even born yet, so we wanted them to have that feeling of what September 11 was all about,” said Calvin Armstead who organized the event.

Included in the ceremony were speeches by both President Fisher and Calvin Armstead, as well as a patriotic selection of songs by the Chamber Choir.

President Fisher says it is so important to never forget not only the horror that took place that day, but also the way the world came together in the aftermath.

“So I wanna challenge us as we move year after year, beyond the September 11, 2001 events that we embrace what really was the message that I want us to keep, and that’s the power of friendship and the power of helping others,” said President Dean Fisher.

One attendee, who is also in the army reserves, says it is important to have events like today so we don’t forget what happened.

“Remembering your past, so you can correct it for the future, ideally you don’t want to forget your past, or else you have no future,” said Montana White.

Perhaps the most eye-catching piece is the 2,900 flags displayed on the lawn, representing each person who passed away 21 years ago.

“We just wanted to have something that stands out and bring people to remember what happened that day and represent those that perished in September 11,” said Armstead.

And the stunningly solemn moment of silence to conclude to program.

“Remembrance and never forget is strong in America and across the nation we have people doing things like this and I hope it will last forever,” said Armstead.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.